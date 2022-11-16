Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Gundy wants a pharma recruitment campaign grabs attention

Brandon Long
By Brandon Long
November 16 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TerryWhite Chemmart Goondiwindi owner Lucy Walker launched the 'Gundy Wants a Farmer' recruitment campaign to find her next pharmacist. Picture Lucy Walker

A pharmacy in Goondiwindi has come up with a cheeky way to attract staff amid labour shortages, playing off of the popular TV show, Farmer Wants a Wife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brandon Long

Brandon Long

Queensland Country Life journalist

Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.