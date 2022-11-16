A pharmacy in Goondiwindi has come up with a cheeky way to attract staff amid labour shortages, playing off of the popular TV show, Farmer Wants a Wife.
With the team down two pharmacists, TerryWhite Chemmart Goondiwindi owner Lucy Walker was on the lookout for a friendly face to join the team and needed to stand out.
"I was at a pharmacy conference and someone just made a joke that we should call it 'Gundy Wants a Pharma', and I was like, 'That sounds good'," Ms Walker said.
"There's a lot of recruitment ads out there at the moment for pharmacists, so just to get a bit more reach, we tried something different.
"We're trying to pitch to people who've not spent much time in the country. It's a wonderful opportunity for a pharmacist to experience what pharmacy in the bush can be like."
To help with the logo, Ms Walker recruited local Hannah McNulty.
Ms McNulty and her kids were drawn into the spotlight in 2019 when they began a charity fundraiser by selling bottles of 'Once in a lifetime millennial drought bulldust'.
Since the pharmacy owner posted the quirky job ad on LinkedIn, it's had more than 30,000 impressions.
Ms Walker said it was hard to recruit in any industry, but health care in rural areas had traditionally been a problem.
"I think everyone's trying to get health professionals - whether you're a GP, doctor, nurse - it's just hard to recruit," she said.
But with a great team, remuneration, technology, and the possibility of a love story (if desired), there's plenty of reasons to apply, Ms Walker says.
"Hopefully we'll find someone who wants to come out here and see what it's like and decides to stay. Maybe they'll find themselves the farmer?"
ACM Agriculture, parent company of Queensland Country Life, has launched Country Practice - a national rural health survey that aims to take the pulse of regional Australia.
IN THE NEWS:
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.