The market eased back at the Murgon fortnightly sale on Tuesday where agents yarded 850 head.
Aussie Land and Livestock's Midge Thompson said the market eased due to the considerable numbers being offered elsewhere.
"There was 9000 head at Roma on the same day," he said.
"A yarding at Murgon is usually between 800 to 1000 head, so our numbers were on par."
He said due to the larger consignment of killable cattle being booked direct to the works, processors were booked up now for the next few weeks.
"Heavy bulls remained firm and topped at 363.2c/kg returning $3414.08/head," he said.
Mr Thompson said heavy cows were softer, but those over 500kg topped at 358.2c/kg returned $2273 head. Cows in the 400-500kg weight range topped at 341.2c/kg while cows under 400kg topped at 320c.kg.
Heavy feeder steers felt the market ease the most mainly due to the current price of grain.
"The grain supply and cost, plus the processors inability to sustain the supply made that something had to give," he said said.
Feeder steers at 455kg sold to 456.2c/kg returning $2078/head, while 400kg feeder steers heifers ex-Nanango sold to 422.2c/kg returning $1699/head.
A line of six Angus steers offered by Des McCallum, sold for 640c/kg, averaging 249kg to return $1594.67/head.
Weaner heifers, ex-Moffatdale, made to 552.2 cents per kilo for 228kg returning $1260/head. Lighter weight weaner heifers sold to 594.2c/kg, while a handful of cows and calves sold to $2550/head, and PTIC heifers to $1900.
The next SBLX sale will be on November 29, while Aussie Land and Livestock will hold the next special store sale on November 24, at Coolabunia Saleyards.
