Moreton weaner steers to 609c/kg

Agents Boyd OBrien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 405 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
A quality yarding of cows came to hand and sold to a slightly easier market, reflecting the current correction in grid prices.
Limited feeder cattle were yarded with the quality pens selling fully firm.
A mixed yarding of backgrounder cattle sold to a firm market.
Weaner steers from Blister Pastoral Co sold to 609.2c kg to return $1355.
Leigh Jones consigned weaner heifers and weaner steers that made 521.2c kg and 589.2c kg to come back at $1256 and $1252 respectively.
Feeder heifers from Broomfield Grazing Co sold feeder heifers for 457.2c kg to realise 1623.
Ronald Hayes sold milk tooth pasture steers for 436.2c kg to come back at $2399. Full mouth ox from Bradley Durkin sold for 390.2c kg to realise $3121.
Major Droughtmasters consigned 4 tooth heifers that sold to 407.2c kg or $2239.
Six tooth heifers from the Richards Family made 383.2c kg or $2739.
Yabba Pastoral Co sold medium weight cows for 355.2c kg to return $1907.
Heavy cows from Des Hodgson sold for 364.2c kg to realise $2804.
From Enterprises consigned pens of cows that made 363.2c kg to come back at $2469.
A bull from Steinhardt Pastoral made 355.2c kg or $3001.
