After facing extinction due to the Traveston Crossing Dam in the late 2000s, the small town of Kandanga in the Mary Valley is still rebuilding its agriculture and tourism industries.
Making headway on the ag front is couple Tim and Amber Scott, who are investing heavily in their vertically integrated, regenerative organic beef and rural retail business.
The Scotts, who were living just north at Amamoor at the time, watched as the state government acquired properties in the Valley for the project, which would have inundated the town.
However, it was refused by the federal government in 2009 and cancelled. This left the state with 480 properties to sell.
In 2015, the Scotts wanted to be part of the town's rebuild, and because they had run a rural merchandise store in Augathella prior, they decided to buy land and build Kandanga Farm Store and graze cattle on the adjacent block.
"We didn't have any money to start it, so we were just buying whatever cattle we could," Mr Scott said.
Over the years, the Scotts added Senepol, Red Angus and Belmont Red genetics to their herd, with most of the cattle more than 50pc Bos Taurus.
"You want meat quality but then you also want this resilient herd, so we cull on calving. If they've got fertility, it means they're resilient. They can survive ticks and flies without any chemical," Mr Scott said.
Running an organic beef business was not easy at first, but after making the right connections and branding their own beef, it became profitable.
"We grow out our own steers and we get them killed locally, so the whole lifecycle of the animal is all within about 30km," Mr Scott said.
The cattle are processed at Nolan's Meats at Gympie who do an organic kill, then they go on to Mary Valley Smallgoods and Kandanga Farm Store.
"It's all integrated. It's all part of the plan. A place you can show what you're doing and then sell it through the shop," Mr Scott said.
"We thought, 'We can't be preaching all this stuff about great food and not be able to show it off'.
"We would have 40 or 50 people a week coming here to buy meat, so we soon get feedback about what we're doing right and wrong."
Ms Scott said if they were just trying to sell beef without their own brand, it probably wouldn't be worthwhile.
"But because we have a brand, we can build that brand through the storytelling and everything that we do," she said.
Their latest venture has been launching the Eco Meat brand, using meat from other producers.
"We wanted to start to give back. We've got all these other ideas about ecological credentials and trying to add to our customers businesses in different ways," she said.
The farmers turn their cattle off lighter than most at about 450kg live weight.
"Although our returns per hectare are massive, the returns per head [aren't as large]. If you would keep them that next year [to grow], it's really hard yakka getting them through that," Mr Scott said.
The Scotts have about 100 hectares between the Kandanga and Amamoor farms, running 200 to 250 adult equivalents - 100 breeders on the former and the rest fattened at the latter.
Amamoor is split into one-hectare grazing cells, while Kandanga is two hectare cells.
The herd's diet is about 70pc tropical pastures and 30pc weeds and trees, with no grain or supplements aside from minimal access to minerals licks.
Mr Scott, who came off his parents' organic beef property at Roma, said they instilled the organic approach in him, but it was taking different courses and speaking with other producers that attracted him to regenerative ag.
However, Ms Scott jested that her parents, who are from Brisbane, weren't as understanding.
"My dad thinks I'm mad. He says there are way easier ways to make a living. He's right - there are way easier ways to make a living, but we're very values driven.
"I think it is quite a good model. It's just that we got lucky with this property that has both opportunities side by side."
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
