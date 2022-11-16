A 34 year old has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a banned device in the lead up to the Birdsville Races.
Police allege, the then Barcaldine based jockey, Ric McMahon was photographed with an electrical pod or "jigger" as it is commonly referred to, at the Birdsville race track on August 30.
Mr McMahon appeared in the Mount Isa Court on Monday via a video link and pleaded guilty to one count of possessing a prohibited object under the Racing Integrity Act.
Police Prosecutor Sergeant Dave Longhurst submitted that Mr McMahon should be fined between to $20,000 to $30,000 for the offence.
Magistrate Mac Giolla Ri is due to sentence Mr McMahon at a later date.
