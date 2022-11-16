Queensland Country Life
Ric McMahon pleads guilty in Mt Isa court

By Helen Walker
November 16 2022 - 3:00pm
An image was taken of a jockey with what appears to be a battery operated device. Picture: Supplied

A 34 year old has pleaded guilty to a charge relating to a banned device in the lead up to the Birdsville Races.

