Michael Medew left the Biggenden store sale this week with a smile on his face.
Michael and his wife Molly offered a line of 16 Santa Gertrudis steers which made 668.2c/kg to return $1741.50/head.
They also offered a line of Braford cross steers which made to 640c/kg.
Mr Medew said they had only bought their property Tarawa near Mundubbera in June.
"Eight of the Santa steers were home-bred, and the balance of the cattle were bought in June at 200kg or under, and we grew them out," he said.
He said as they were just starting out, their plan was to run 80 to 100 Santa Gertrudis breeders, and 60 backgrounders.
"I both buy and sell at Biggenden, and will be looking to top some more weaners, before Christmas," he said.
Other market highlights include four tooth Brangus bullocks from Binjour sold for 399c/kg to return $2940/head.
Four and six tooth Brahman cross bullocks from Dallarnil sold for 396c returning $2420/head, while six tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Brooweena sold for 390c returning $2309/head.
Four tooth Charbray heifers from Bundaberg sold for 379c/$2218. Six tooth Charbray heifers from Dallarnil sold for 371c/$2375. Six tooth Limousin cross heifers from Brooweena sold for 383c/$2165. Four tooth Angus cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 378c/$2344.
Charolais cows from Gin Gin sold for 363c/$2667. Charbray cows from Brooweena sold for 358c/$2077.
Droughtmaster cows from Gayndah sold for 349c/$2089. Brahman cross cows from Gin Gin sold for 354c/$2213. Charbray cross cows from Boompa sold for 357c/$2214.
Droughtmaster cows and calves from Booyal sold for $2750. Young Charbray cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $2640. Young Droughtmaster cows and calves from Childers sold for $2400.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 477c/$2257. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from South Kolan sold for 483c/$2086.
Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 464c/$2164. Two tooth Simbrah steers from Gayndah sold for 476c/$2166.
Milk tooth Angus cross steers from Goomeri sold for 566c/$1969. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 496c/$2053. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 502c/$1849. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Durong sold for 495c/$2005.
Simbrah weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 568c/$2007. Brangus weaner steers from Lowmead sold for 690c/$1546. Brangus weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 728c/$1465. Santa Gertrudis cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 736c/$1599.
Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 726c/$1597. Charbray weaner steers from Brooweena sold for 744c/$1520. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Mundubbera sold for 718c/$1748. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Coringa sold for 730c/$1672. Charolais cross weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 764c/$1353.
Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis heifers from Chinchilla sold for 488c/$1980.
Milk tooth Charolais cross heifers from Biggenden sold for 486c/$1687.
Charolais cross heifers from Brooweena sold for 498c/$1668.
