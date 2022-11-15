Mothar Mountain cattle and ginger country

WONGARILLA (pictured) is a productive 86 hectare (213 acre) rural property in the Mothar Mountain district.
Located on Noosa Road, the property has been used for both stud and commercial cattle as well as to grow ginger.
The property features a long driveway leading to the homes situated on a ridge with views over the highly productive pastures.
The property has a 12ha irrigation licence with water sourced from Six Mile Creek.
There are seven fertile scrub soil paddocks with improved pastures and a laneway.
The property also has steel cattle yards and good shedding.
The spacious main three bedroom, two bathroom home has a large office and pool. There is also a two bedroom studio.
Wongarilla will be auctioned by Ray White Rural on November 30.
Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.
