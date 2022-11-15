Roma Saleyards Interpretive Centre will soon have a name change, to honour a legend of the cattle industry who "never missed a sale."
Val Harms died in 2005 at the age of 75-years-old, but worked in the industry as an agent since the age of 16.
His wife Peggy Harms feels the "humble" Mr Harms would be honoured by the centre being renamed the Val Harms Roma Saleyards Interactive Centre.
"I think it is justly deserved," Ms Harms said.
"His whole life was livestock and those saleyards.
"He never missed a sale."
The couple were married in 1968 (the same year construction of the saleyard started) and the cattle industry was a major focal point of their relationship.
Mr Harms continued to buy cattle for his regulars after his retirement.
The Roma Saleyards is the largest in Australia, and the tourist attraction information centre is a recent addition.
