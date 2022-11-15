Queensland Country Life
Beef Australia announces France, South America and South Africa international study tours in 2023

Updated November 15 2022 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
Book your seat and get set to take off to France, South Africa, or South America on one of Beef Australia's new study tours. Pictures: Beef Australia

Beef Australia has launched three more international study tours to France, South America and South Africa, set to take place throughout 2023.

