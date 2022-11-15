Beef Australia has launched three more international study tours to France, South America and South Africa, set to take place throughout 2023.
Beef Australia CEO Simon Irwin said the next three tours will see groups of delegates travel overseas to attend unique cattle focused conferences, visit multiple farm operations and experience each country's iconic tourist sights.
"Beef Australia's France, South America and South Africa International Study Tours will provide unique agricultural experiences found only in each respective country, while providing tour attendees a taste of their cultures and cuisines," Mr Irwin said.
"Tour delegates will also get to see iconic sights in each country such as the Louvre in Paris, Iguazu Falls National Park in Argentina and Brazil, and the Golden Gate National Park in South Africa.
"There is something for everyone from every corner of the beef community, with each tour providing opportunities to build your network with peers and leaders in the international agricultural industry."
Highlights from the three tours include attending the Sommet de lÉlevage in France, touted as the world's number one sustainable livestock show, experiencing the Liniers Livestock Market in Argentina, where up to 13,000 head of cattle are sold onsite each day across four days, and a visit to Leeupoort Simmentals, world-renowned for excellence in Simmental genetics.
The France International Study Tour also coincides with the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
"I encourage Australia's beef community to go online and find out more on each of the three study tours, and if they are interested to sign up for a trip of a lifetime," Mr Irwin said.
Beef Australia's France, South America and South Africa International Study Tours are now open for bookings with an early-bird discount rate open until December 23, 2022.
Bookings for the USA International Study Tour are still open with limited seats available on the tour.
For more information on Beef Australia's International Study Tours program or to book a seat on a tour, visit www.beefaustralia.com.au or call the Beef Australia team on (07) 4922 2989.
