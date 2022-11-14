Around 367 head were sold at Stariha Auctions' Woodford cattle sale on Monday.
Sommer Brothers, Maleny, sold Fresian cows for $2500 and $2100.
BS Farming, Stoney Creek, sold lines of Hereford weaner steers and steer calves for $1650, $1450 and $1250.
Doug Harris, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1650.
Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1560.
Wayne Stanton, Neurum, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1510, steer calves for $1310 and Droughtmaster cows for $2200.
Larry Williams, Kilcoy, sold Murray Grey cows and calves for $2800, $2375 and $2350.
Oh Corral Enterprises, Woolmar, sold Charbray weaner steers for $1600.
Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold a pen of Limousin cows for $1840.
M Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Murray Grey weaner steers for $1480.
Perkins Farming, Brassall, sold Limousin vealer heifer calves for $1250.
Oakwood Machinery and Livestock, Kilcoy, sold a line of young dairy steers for $1290.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.