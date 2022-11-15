Planting 7200 chrysanthemum seedlings will be a lot easier after two generous donations helped fund a brand-new $124,500 tractor for the Endeavour Foundation's Bundaberg social enterprise farm.
The 5.7 tonne John Deere tractor has already been put the test as the farm, which employs and trains people living with a disability, prepares for their annual major fundraising event, the Mother's Day flower sale.
William "Billy" Bastable has a passion for machinery and has worked at the farm for six years.
He will be one of the first employees to be trained in how to drive the tractor and looks forward to listening to AC/DC on the stereo system in the cab while he works.
"The tractor will so be useful on the farm, if I don't crash it into anything," joked Mr Bastable.
"It's cool in the air-conditioning too and I got AC/DC playing on the Bluetooth."
The tractor was purchased by Endeavour Foundation thanks to generous donations from Jim Livingstone Fabrications and from the well-known Bundaberg farming family the Simpson Foundation.
Site Manager Robert Campbell believes the tractor is ideal for training people supported by the social enterprise.
"We're very grateful to these two families for a donation of this magnitude," said Mr Campbell.
"We've already started to use the tractor and it will be the mainstay of our Bundaberg farm for years to come.
"Being a four-wheel-drive this thing will go anywhere and do just about anything."
As well as the annual flower harvest, the site grows small crops, packs produce and has a large worm farm.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
