THE annual Gather and Graze event in Toowoomba smashed its own record goal of funds raised with a big crowd digging deep for a good cause.
Last Saturday night's function at The Goods Shed in Toowoomba raised more than $300,000 for cancer support organisation Hope Horizon's new facility.
Initially aiming to raise more than $150,000, the generosity of the more than 400 people who flocked from across the state for the event helped sail by the objective.
To be constructed opposite the St Andrew's Hospital in Toowoomba next year, Hope Horizons' new site will offer cancer patients and their families a variety of services including oncology massage, counselling and social support.
As well as rallying behind a worthy cause, the event also supported local producers in the form of the four course offering, which included goods from beef from Mort and Co, chicken from Inglewood Chicken, produce from Sun Coast Fresh and pork from Wilrose PGF.
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
