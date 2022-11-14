Queensland Country Life
Farmer dies in Sunshine Coast hospital after being trapped in mud for two days at Carters Ridge

Updated November 15 2022 - 8:57am, first published 8:30am
A 95-year-old Queensland farmer has died in hospital after being trapped in mud for two days. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

A 95-year-old Queensland farmer has died in hospital after being trapped in mud for two days after falling when his tractor became bogged.

