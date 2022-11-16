Queensland Country Life
Mixed reaction from producers to recovery grant deadline date change

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 16 2022 - 2:00pm
Colleen Kratzmann has be unable to complete flood repair work to her Clifton property after six rain events. Picture: Colleen Kratzmann

A disaster recovery grant deadline extension has been announced this week, as producers struggled to complete work by the previous December closing date.

BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

