A disaster recovery grant deadline extension has been announced this week, as producers struggled to complete work by the previous December closing date.
With contractors booked out for months and boggy ground causing delays, the new deadline of March 10, 2023 is still too soon for some.
It's been a devastating year for farmer Colleen Kratzmann from Ellangowan in the Toowoomba Region.
Her grain and grazing property has experienced six flood events since late 2021.
"They started in November last year and went through to after Easter," Ms Kratzmann said.
"We have sustained six floods in the last 12 months."
With the ground still saturated from continued rain Ms Kratzmann has been unable to have the flood damaged repaired - and this was a major issue with the previous closing date of December 5, 2022 for the Extraordinary Disaster Assistance Recovery Grant.
While some initial funds are available based on evidence of destruction, the full grant relies on evidence of the final payments.
For Ms Kratzmann the date extension will still be tough to meet.
"It really doesn't change anything, it's still not long enough," Ms Kratzmann said.
"We can't get on the ground, it's just too wet, and if we could, the contractors aren't available, they have too much work ahead of them because everyone is in the same boat."
"When it gets to March, they will just have to extend it again."
Mary Valley egg farmer Gordon McWilliam was also having issues meeting the December grant deadline and is thankful for the new date.
In February Mr McWilliam's Kenilworth Free Range Farm received 600 mm of rain, which has caused $120,000 of damage to his property.
He has manged to complete the required earthworks, but he can't have fencing repaired until early next year.
"We have about 6 to 8 kilometres of fencing to do and I can't get a contractor until January," Mr McWilliam said.
"And I can't submit anything until I get the total amount of work done and submit the total amount, you can't submit in pieces.
"So it's perfect for my circumstances, I have my contractor booked and I will be finished by then, with a bit of luck."
Heading into the wet season Mr McWilliam will be watching the sky.
He understands another season of rain would make it extremely hard for producers and that government grants can't continue to fund constant natural disasters.
"There is only so much they can spend," Mr McWilliam said.
"It will be tough if we have another one (flood) this year."
Back at Ellangowan, Ms Kratzmann has been forced to put a crop in some of the flood impacted fields to "pay the bills."
She hopes the grant process can be reassessed to avoid problems related to timing of completion of recovery repairs.
"Something needs to change," Ms Kratzmann said.
"There has to be an alternative, like if they could have an assessor come out and give quotes.
"The advice we have been given is pay the contractor now and wait for the work, but will the contractors still be around when we can do it?"
The grants of up to $75,000 are available for affected producers to hire or purchase equipment and materials, clean up, remove debris, replace fencing and other costs associated with the recovery process.
Gympie MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, has requested a 12 month extension to the grant.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.