Queensland Country Life
Home/Beef

Feedlotter calls out unsustainable price point, warns restockers to tow the line

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 14 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The feedlot sector is tightening its belt as price pressure mounts. Photo: Supplied

The feedlot sector has spoken publicly about the future of sustainable price, and where it sits today is not workable.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.