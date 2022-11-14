Queensland Country Life
Home/Agribusiness

Primex Field days shows 10,000 through the gates at Casino

JB
By Jamie Brown
November 14 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A resilient Norco Primex Field Days, postponed repeatedly during the past three years, recorded a successful out of season event with 10,000 people through the gates by the close of business on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.