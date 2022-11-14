A resilient Norco Primex Field Days, postponed repeatedly during the past three years, recorded a successful out of season event with 10,000 people through the gates by the close of business on Saturday.
Along with a host of equipment and products on display, there were also some innovative discussions around a skills shortage in the red meat sector, the future of carbon farming and the fragility of beef prices as the national herd rebounds.
Initially postponed earlier this year because of wet conditions, the rain stayed away for the duration of last week's event, although show goers more used to long sleeves and jumpers right through October were caught complaining of the heat - about 27 degrees in the shade.
Primex Field Days Director Bruce Wright admitted the early summer time-slot for the 2022 event delivered a "different dynamic" with greater interest in mowers, slashers and hay making equipment.
"Our last field days was in 2019," he said. "Each year we put that one behind us. This time we were third-time lucky."
Mr Wright said he looked forward to this week's launch of the new event prospectus for mid May, 2023.
"We are aiming to stage the largest event for our 39th anniversary next year," Mr Wright said. "We chose to go ahead late this year to ensure Norco Primex 2022 would deliver for the North Coast regional communities, after a run of years many of us would prefer to forget.
"I'm sure everyone will be looking forward to moving back to May in 2023 when the temperatures will be more comfortable."
Last year Primex achieved more than $47 million in sales and with the displays of equipment valued at up to $100 million at this year's event we are looking forward to greater outcomes for our exhibitors by the end of this year.
"Overall enquiries have been strong for this time of year," Mr Wright said. "As with all field days, it was about building brand and product awareness and generating enquiries that convert to sales over the immediate to long-term.
"Primex has faced the same challenges as every other rural enterprise over these past years so we're looking forward to getting back on schedule in 2023, injecting millions into the economy and again achieving significant sales for our exhibitors and partners."
Billed as Australia's largest coastal based agricultural field days, Norco Primex 2022 boasted exhibits of farm machinery and agri-business know-how from more than 370 exhibitors and 1000 suppliers worth a massive $100 million.
"We also placed a big emphasis on fostering our future generation of farmers this year with everyone from the Department of Education through to the local university showing the potential for agri-business focussed education and the opportunities to build a career in the regions," Mr Wright said.
"We were out to prove that you don't need to be a fifth-generation farmer to build yourself a successful agribusiness career and stay here in the region we all love."
