Queensland farmers escape storms, for now

Queensland farmers are thankful they escaped the worst of the dangerous thunderstorms that lashed New South Wales and parts of Victoria and South Australia on the weekend.
Large tracks of cropping land in NSW, stretching from the north west to the central west and the Riverina in the south, recorded extremely heavy rainfall.
Forbes, in the NSW central west, received 120 millimetres on Sunday with nearby towns experiencing flooding.
Much of the NSW wheat crop is now expected to be downgraded to feed quality following the general falls across much of the state's cropping areas of 30-70mm.
Storms also ripped through parts of Victoria along the Murray River.
Parts of Adelaide are also mopping up after storms moved across SA on Saturday leaving a path of destruction.
Impacts of the weekend storms were less pronounced north of Narrabri in north western NSW and extending into southern Queensland.
Moree, Mungindi and Goondiwindi received less than 5mm from the weekend storms, while Roma, Miles and Dalby were dry.
Grain farmers in Queensland made good harvest progress last week with the general hot, dry weather.
GrainCorp is still to release an official report for the 2022 harvest, but it expected to issue its first this week.
Grain quality remains mixed. Wheat protein is down on normal with the bumper yields, although some farmers are still reporting a mix of APW, H2 as well as isolated patches of APH.
Broadly favourable harvest weather prior to the savage weekend storms allowed for farmers across Queensland, NSW, and Victoria to make some good harvest progress.
This saw the ASX APW price tumble more than $20 a tonne for the week to $465 last Friday.
United States wheat futures markets also came under selling pressure during the week.
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures finished the week 4 per cent lower after the US Department of Agriculture's November world supply and demand report failed to deliver bullish inputs needed to keep markets supported.
United States and European grain markets have been on the defensive following Russia's backflip on its earlier decision to exit the deal that allows the safe passage of Ukraine grain exports from the Black Sea.
The decline in US wheat futures this week saw more export demand, with Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia launching tenders - as well as purchases by Indonesia, Japan and South Korea.
