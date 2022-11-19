Queensland Country Life
Queensland farmers escape storms, for now

By Lloyd George, Ag Scientia
November 19 2022 - 11:00am
Grain farmers in Queensland made good harvest progress last week with the general hot, dry weather.

Queensland farmers are thankful they escaped the worst of the dangerous thunderstorms that lashed New South Wales and parts of Victoria and South Australia on the weekend.

