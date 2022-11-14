The offer of an "unforgettable" outback experience, $500,000 salary and rent-free accomodation appears to have worked in the search to find Julia Creek's next doctor.
The small town could finally have a locally-based doctor by the end of the month after the North West Hospital and Health Service recently closed applications for the position of senior medical officer or general practitioner.
It hopes to make an offer to the successful candidate in the next two weeks.
North West Hospital and Health Service acting health service chief executive Sean Birgan said they were pleased with the application process.
"We are happy with the amount of interest this position has received," Mr Birgan said.
"We are currently reviewing the applications and we hope to make an offer to a successful applicant before end of November."
The recruitment drive gained national attention for its clever marketing of the "unforgettable, potential life-changing experience" in the "expansive landscape of outback Queensland", along with generous pay, accomodation and leave entitlements.
The new doctor will be offered a base salary of $392,198 to $513,620 per annum, rent-free accomodation and five weeks annual leave.
The community is hoping the new doctor at the brand new Multipurpose Health Service will be able to return a consistent service to residents.
NWHHS is responsible for the public sector health services in the North West region, covering an area of approximately 300,000 square kilometres and services many of the remote communities within North Western Queensland and the Gulf of Carpentaria.
ACM Agriculture has launched Country Practice - a national rural health survey that aims to take the pulse of regional Australia.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
