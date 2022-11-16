Plenty of rain and good cattle prices have given Queensland graziers plenty of reasons to smile this season, including the Flower family at Roma.
Cam and Sarah Flower, along with their kids and Cam's mother Rowena, have been enjoying a good season at their properties in the south west, and are looking forward to selling their annual run of weaners in the coming weeks.
The Flowers run Santa Gertudis and Hereford cross cattle, as well as a mob of Brangus breeders which they have been joining to either Hereford or Angus bulls to increase domestic market suitability.
With a flowing Bungil Creek and green paddocks, the post-drought conditions have been kind, allowing them to join around 2100 cows this season, as well giving them the opportunity to increase their numbers and enter into new markets.
This year was the first time the Flowers had dabbled in the MSA market, having recently sent around 60 head to Tamworth for processing, a move which produced some great results.
"The steers averaged about 62 MSA index, with a top of 66, and the heifers, averaged 61 with a top of 64," Ms Flower said.
"Most of them fell predominantly beween 62 and 64, so we were really happy with it actually.
"We always wanted to do it, because we know that our article that we sell every year is pretty well sought after, but until you see the results for yourself, you don't realise how well they're going."
Mr Flower said that it was a good time to be tapping into the MSA game, while margins on the grain-fed market were "quite slim," and that it was something they would continue to do to ensure that their production was on track.
"They're bought and put in a feedlot or back on grass, and you never actually get to see what your end product is like, so we'll keep doing it, even with just a handful of cattle, so that we can actually keep an eye on what our product is doing at the other end," he said.
"The good season has definitely allowed us to do that to do that, but I think you've just got to make room in your program to keep doing it."
After having to feed cattle throughout the drought and tightening stock numbers, the Flowers have been able to re-build their herd numbers and are now back at capacity.
"We were feeding everything during the drought, and it wasn't easy, but we came out the other side with breeders," Mr Flower said.
"We'll probably keep more heifers than what we normally do this year, just because of how good the season is, and it doesn't look like it's dropping off either.
"It's been nice to enjoy a couple of good seasons and hopefully, it continues."
The couple said the good season has also helped to improve fertility rates, with the cows recording results of 94 per cent on average, and some paddocks achieving 100 per cent.
"Preg-testing was unbelievable this year," Ms Flower said.
"We've improved testing every year now for six or seven years, so it's been slowly building and it's starting to pay off," Mr Flower said.
The Flowers will sell around 300 heifers at next week's Roma store sale, before 600 steers go under the hammer the following Tuesday.
