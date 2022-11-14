Queensland Country Life
Toowoomba apprentice jockey Landon Sykes is off to a great career start after early wins

BM
By Brad Marsellos
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:44am, first published 9:00am
Promising career start for Toowoomba apprentice jockey Landon Sykes. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Toowoomba apprentice jockey Lyndon Sykes has challenged himself to one day ride in the most prestigious race in the country.

BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

