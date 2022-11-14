Toowoomba apprentice jockey Lyndon Sykes has challenged himself to one day ride in the most prestigious race in the country.
"I'd like to one day take it to the capital cities and even the Melbourne Cup," Mr Sykes said.
And after his performance in the first two days of his apprenticeship, a cup ride could be a good bet for the 18-year-old.
In his first career rides at Warwick races last Friday, the apprentice took home two 2nd places, and the following day at Mount Perry, it was a 3rd and two wins.
The young jockey received support from the other riders, quick to congratulate Mr Sykes - who couldn't keep the grin off his face after his second win of the day.
"I love the competition and it's so fun," Mr Sykes said.
"I'm a little proud of myself."
Campdraft and mustering gave Mr Sykes a love of horses, and he recently moved into training as a jockey with racing veteran John Thomas at Toowoomba's Braeside Racing Stables.
Mr Thomas has worked as a trainer since 1975, and while he said it's not unusual for an apprentice to have wins in the first few days of their career, it is a "promising" start.
He also stressed young people choosing to be a jockey, had to show extreme discipline and make a lot of sacrifices.
"They have to have plenty of heart," Mr Thomas said.
"It's a lot of work just keeping their weight under control, they also have to have respect and be polite for the people you ride for."
"I think he (Mr Sykes) will make a good apprentice."
Mr Sykes will be riding in the Roma Races this weekend.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
