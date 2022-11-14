The Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft committee has decided that the 2022 campdraft, which was originally postponed due to weather conditions, has now been cancelled for this year.
President of the Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft, Kevin Ryan, said the week long campdraft was an iconic event and the two events went together.
"It has always been held that last week in October and that is where it will stay," Mr Ryan said.
"We have competitors who travel long distances and take in both the Condamine and Chinchlla Campdraft before moving onto here, and it is a big ask for them to return for an out of season draft."
Mr Ryan said it was the Warwick Rodeo and Campdrafting committee's wish that Ben Hall, who was in contention of claiming the 2022 Tripe Crown, by winning both the Condamine Bell and Chinchilla Grandfather Clock, be given this opportunity for the final run next year.
"In effect, we could have two Triple Crown run-offs as part of our program," he said.
Mr Ryan was quick to hose down any rumours around the rodeo and campdraft events being separated in the future.
"It has never been discussed and these are iconic events which is run as one," he said.
The 2023 Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft will run from October 23 to 29.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.