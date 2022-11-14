Queensland Country Life
Warwick Gold Cup cancelled for 2022

By Helen Walker
Updated November 14 2022 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
The 2022 Warwick Campdraft has now been cancelled. Picture Helen Walker

The Warwick Rodeo and Campdraft committee has decided that the 2022 campdraft, which was originally postponed due to weather conditions, has now been cancelled for this year.

