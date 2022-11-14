Queensland Country Life
Common Ground Foundation on a mission to raise $800,000 to fund a house during medical treatments

By Robyn Paine
Updated November 15 2022 - 7:36am, first published 7:00am
Felicity and Karl Burton with children Theo, Kory (standing) and Marcus. Felicity is one of three women on a mission to help bush medical patients and families. Picture supplied by Felicity Burton

Living in regional parts of the country certainly has its advantages, that is until the time for medical treatment or rehabilitation is required and the financial and emotional bearing on family and loved ones as a consequence.

