Living in regional parts of the country certainly has its advantages, that is until the time for medical treatment or rehabilitation is required and the financial and emotional bearing on family and loved ones as a consequence.
Collective experience, watching close friends struggle and hearing other peoples stories of the juggle of medical journeys led three Darling Downs ladies to launch the Common Ground Foundation (CGF).
Formerly of north west Queensland, Belinda Keats and her daughter, Georgie Keats, along with well known performance horse identity, Felicity Burton have all been confronted with personal experiences requiring extensive time away from home while loved family members have required medical treatment and rehabilitation.
As a result, Common Ground Foundation is setting out to raise $800,000 to purchase a family home in Toowoomba that will become a sanctuary for regional families in need during their period of high care.
The founding ladies found that a residence for families that have to be away from home while seeking medical support was sadly lacking in the communities.
They hope the legacy will continue in other major cities around Australia.
Their major fundraiser, Ride for a Roof, will take place at Bracknell Lodge near Wyreema on November 24 and has proved so popular that limited tickets are available.
Guest speakers include NRL supercoach Wayne Bennett and former jockey Krystie Banks while a large array of items will be auctioned off through Auction Plus and live on the evening by Ray White Roma and Northern Livestock.
There will be high class gambling tables from Brisvegas Casino and live music provided by Riley Young.
Xtreme Broncs Australia along with Gill Bros Rodeo and combined with Rick Knudsen's Bucking Horses is opening the event with a feature shootout of 17 horse and rider combinations of Australia's best bronc riders and professional bucking horses, including 12 champion riders and five legends riders who will be making a come-back for a cause, vying for the Bob Berg trophy buckles on offer.
A calcutta of the cowboys will be run in conjunction with the saddle bronc competition, to make for a thrilling event.
The organisers have been overwhelmed with the ongoing support being rallied behind their cause and the list of donations continues to grow daily.
A number of service fees will be on offer in the auction, including semen packages to deceased sires Warrenbri Romeo and Warrenbri Omega.
Well-known former saddle bronc rider Steven Elliott from Winton was keen to support the cause after hearing Georgie Keats being interviewed on the radio.
He knows how important medical assistance truly is.
Mr Elliott had a bronc riding accident in Townsville 19 years ago and spent seven months in rehabilitation at the Princess Alexandra's Hospital Spinal Unit.
"I've had a bit of experience in these areas," he said.
"My mum was lucky enough to come down and take care of me and lucky to get accommodation across the road.
"I think it's a great thing what these girls are doing for the bush people and I think it's a great thing, the Common Grounds Foundation."
Mr Elliott is now a well-respected working dog trainer and makes livestock branding irons, which he has kindly donated to the auction.
Moving forward, The Common Grounds Foundation is looking for a corporate partner to assist with their future endeavours in 2023.
But for those people unable to attend the rodeo in person, there is the opportunity to purchase a brick.
A suitable home will comprise of around 10,000 bricks equalling about $80 each.
For further information contact commongroundfoundation@outlook.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.