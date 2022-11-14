Records crowds ascended Mount Perry, as the North Burnett town celebrated 150 years of racing over the weekend.
The town known for gold, cattle and wood-choppers, became the high fashion centre of Queensland as punters dressed to impress for the theme "bold and gold".
With blue skies and many taking advantage of the free camping, the race day had a fun festival vibe.
Kumbia meet was rained out this year, so an extra run was added to the usual 5-race day.
Fashion's of the Field was a highlight of the day, with Neva Eisenmenger from Murgon taking out the "Best of the Best."
After the last horse race was run, the Kids Scamper and Fillies Dash took to the track.
But as to be expected it was the infamous Jocks Plate that gave the crowd a reason to smile with more than 100 blokes jumping the fence in their underwear to compete.
The race proved so popular two heats needed to be run.
The Mt Perry Race Day continued into the night, with dancing under the stars to the sounds of Mark Lavender.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
