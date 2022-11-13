Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Versatile Greymare property Glengariffe sold in two lots

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
Updated November 14 2022 - 10:50am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

SOUTH East Queensland cattle grazing and finishing property Glengariffe has sold at a Ray White Rural auction in two lots for a combined $3.95 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.