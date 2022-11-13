SOUTH East Queensland cattle grazing and finishing property Glengariffe has sold at a Ray White Rural auction in two lots for a combined $3.95 million.
Lot 1 comprises of 444 hectares (1098 acres) and sold for $2.15m to Ben Maher, B Feeders, Rodgers Creek. Lot 1 had the bulk of the built infrastructure and had a sale price equal to about $4842/ha ($1958/acre).
Lot 2 is 562ha (1388 acres) and went to Angus and Kylie Gross, Mountain Station, Greymare for $1.8m. The sale price was equal to about $3203/ha ($1297/acre).
Held by the Boyce/Leonard families for the past 125 years, the properties are located at Greymare, about 37km west of Warwick.
The 1006ha (2486 acres) aggregation had an estimated carrying capacity of 240 breeders.
Glengariffe ranges from alluvial creek flats running into granite grazing areas with some elevated traprock country to the west.
There is 30ha that has been used to grow oats with a further 40ha of flats along Greymare Creek that is currently not worked.
There is also a further 162ha, which has been cleared and raked and is well suited to improved pasture.
The balance is open grazing country with stands of ironbark timber.
The well fenced property is split into six cultivation paddocks, six grazing paddocks, and a holding paddock. Each paddock has access to permanent water.
There is also an approval for 150 head feedlot and a decomposed granite and sand quarry.
Glengariffe is well watered with permanent holes in Greymare Creek, and semi-permanent in Lagoon Creek supported by a bore and nine substantial dams and season gullies. A large dam gravity feeds to the house, feedlot, manager's residence and troughs.
There is a four megalitre stock intensive water allocation and a 12ML from water allocation from Greymare Creek.
Infrastructure includes two homes, excellent shedding, two sets of cattle yards, six silos, a two stand shearing shed, and a hay shed.
The marketing of Glengariffe was handled by Matt Cleary, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth.
