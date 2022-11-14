This article is branded content for Isis Reds stud.
Goats that thrive in tough conditions. This is what Ray and Rosemary Anderson will be offering at the Elders Invitational Goat Sale at Charleville on November 30.
The couple have been breeding Kalahari Red goats for their Isis Reds stud for more than 20 years, and are dedicated to producing goats that are hardy, fertile and bring an exceptional carcase.
The couple began breeding goats in 1995 to control regrowth on their property.
"We realised goats on coastal country needed to be tougher than the flock we had. Research into South Africa led us to consider the Kalahari Red," Mrs Anderson said.
In 1999 the Andersons imported 20 Kalahari Red embryos from L.E.J. van Rensburg, Wonderpan stud, Prieska, South Africa, through Genelink South Australia.
"Dennis Russell, principal of Genelink, selected stock from Wonderpan on one of his visits to South Africa, considering them to be quality animals thriving under harsh conditions," Mrs Anderson said.
The Isis Reds stud was formed, and in 2000 and 2001 more embryo programs were carried out using embryos collected from the best of the foundation stock.
The Andersons were keen to secure more bloodlines, and in 2001 Genelink secured quality stock from Tollie Jordaan, Jordania stud, from the Swaershoek Valley in the Eastern Cape.
But they weren't done yet - in 2002 the Andersons carried out another embryo program using the best of these bloodlines as well as a fullblood buck imported by Albi Horn's Albian stud, South Africa.
The Andersons have found the Kalahari Red has a number of massive advantages.
"They are highly fertile, with some does kidding twice in 12 months," she said.
"They have good mothering ability, and need very little supervision at kidding time. They are good foragers who will walk out to feed, and the bucks are highly mobile."
Mrs Anderson said the Kalahari Reds' colour was a huge advantage. "The earthy colour serves to camouflage from predators," she said. "They are a low maintenance goat with a degree of parasite resistance."
The Andersons run their goats on light forest country.
"Only animals that do well under these conditions are selected, thus maintaining the hardiness of the breed," she said. "With a successful embryo program in April 2021, we now have bucks and does from these old genetics as well as kids born in October this year by several of the young fullblood registered Kalahari Red sires."
Isis Kalahari Reds goats have been sold Australia wide, as well as being exported to the Philippines and Brunei.
"We were able to strengthen our gene pool by embryo transfer and store frozen embryos for future use," she said. "Fast forward 20 years, we are able to present bucks, sons and grandsons of the first full blood Kalahari Reds to arrive in Australia.
"With the availability of these original imported bloodlines about to be released, we see a great opportunity for seedstock producers and commercial meat goat operations to use the Kalahari Red as an outcross to increase hardiness and carcase weight."
The Kalahari Red is also not related to other South African goat breeds.
"The breed was not selected from animals of any particular breed. Blood and genetic distance testing were conducted on the animals of some breeders by the Agricultural Research Council of South Africa to determine whether or not it was a separate breed. The test showed no relationship to other South African breeds."
