Put short-term challenges into perspective with longer-term optimism

Like many intergenerational family businesses, it seems we are experiencing an unprecedented period of rapid change.
Dov Siedman said "when you press the pause button on a machine, it stops. But when you press the pause button on human beings they start - start to reflect, rethink assumptions, and reimagine a better path".
Emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic many aspects of our lives continue to accelerate.
In our business the rapid adoption of technology, driven by the next generation of curious minds, is already paying dividends.
We are learning to accept data as an asset to be recorded, analysed and understood as a profit and growth driver that enables efficiencies to be gained.
Other aspects of our operating environment are more challenging.
We accept climate change is a business risk that lenders and other stakeholders will expect good governance in response.
We're working hard to understand the implications of CN30 pledges with the awareness that net zero cannot be achieved by using offsets.
Terms like Natural Capital, ESG, Sustainable Land Management appeal to industry stakeholders and we invest time and resources to ensure we continue to ask informed questions on these topics.
We see opportunities and complex areas of concern.
We worry about the capital impact that selling offsets could have on future land prices in a rising carbon market and the unknown amount of carbon credits our own business will need.
We have a CSG company wanting to mine on our land, offering a standard compensation package, but without mentioning the future scope three emissions that will result from their activities.
We find reassurance in the proactive mindset that resulted in scientific advances that will enable the beef industry to reduce it's methane output and focus on telling stories that demonstrate how we are part of the solution in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
As we near the end of another year, it's time to once again put short-term challenges into perspective with longer-term optimism and remind ourselves the cycle of life will continue, lessons will be learnt and adaptations made.
Nelson Henderson said "the true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you don't expect to sit".
Being custodians of the land, vegetation and carbon, we have a 50-year vision, but not surprisingly, the next generation is already planning updates.
