LIVEXchange 2022: Recording systems critical for FMD detection

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
November 14 2022 - 7:00am
Luke Bowen runs through the ways of combating diseases such as foot and mouth, at the LIVEXchange national conference in Darwin. Picture: Sally Gall

The importance of traceability and a fast, comprehensive reaction should lumpy skin or foot and mouth disease be detected in Australia was emphasised strongly at the LIVEXchange national conference in Darwin.

