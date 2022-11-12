Queensland Country Life
Home/News

150 years of racing celebrated at Mt Perry as the 'Jocks Plate' strips-off

BM
By Brad Marsellos
November 12 2022 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Record numbers lined-up for the start of the Jocks Plate, as Mount Perry celebrated 150 years of racing. Picture: Brad Marsellos

Blue skies greeted a record crowd, as the North Burnett town of Mount Perry celebrated 150 years of racing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Brad Marsellos

Queensland Country Life Journalist

With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.