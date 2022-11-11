Queensland Country Life
MAGS Droughtmaster bull sale hits $60,000, setting new sale-record

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 11 2022 - 8:43pm, first published 8:00pm
Setting a new sale-record top price was Lamont USA, which sold to Alex and Maree Power of Lazy A Droughtmasters, Debella Station, Julia Creek. Picture by Sheree Kershaw

The Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale celebrated their 21st anniversary event in style, setting a new sale-record top price of $60,000 in Charters Towers on Friday.

