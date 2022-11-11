The Monty Atkinson Genetics Sale celebrated their 21st anniversary event in style, setting a new sale-record top price of $60,000 in Charters Towers on Friday.
Commercial and seed-stock producers from across Queensland, looking to secure Droughtmaster genetics from two established central Queensland studs, converged into the Dalrymple Saleyards for the annual event.
The quality of the draft was evident in each lot that was offered by Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Cantaur Park, Clermont, and Kylie Graham and Mat Durkin, Mungalla stud, Farnham, Taroom.
At the fall of the hammer on Friday afternoon, 110 of the 122 bulls offered on the day sold, to average $13,614 per head, for a gross of $1,497,500.
At the conclusion of the sale, a further eight bulls sold, representing a sale clearance of 97 per cent, total average of $12,602/head, and gross of $1,537,500.
In total, 75 registered sires sold to average $12,793/head.
Alex and Maree Power of Lazy A Droughtmasters, Debella Station, Julia Creek, secured the sale-record top bull, Lamont USA, paying $60,000 for him.
It's believed to have set a new northern-breed top price record as well.
Offered by Mac and Gayle Shann of the Lamont stud, the 24-month-old sire-prospect was sired by Lamont Quartpot and out of Lamont 375.
Tipping the scales at 839 kilograms, he measured an eye muscle area of 143 square centimetres, a 44cm scrotal measurement and fat scans of 12mm and 8mm on the rump and rib, with an intramuscular fat of 4.7pc.
The Power family travelled more than five hours to secure three bulls for an average price of $44,333/head.
Lazy A Droughtmasters also purchased the second top-price bull Mungalla 4076, for $45,000.
Offered by the Mungalla stud, the 25-month-old homozygous bull was out of Mungalla M3417 cow and sired by the 2019 Droughtmaster National top price bull, Billabong Hendrix 8546, which the Mungalla and Cashmere studs secured in an equal partnership for $100,000.
A quality line of 11 Chamaster bulls sold to mainly commercial operations for the average price of $14,727/head. They were offered by the Lamont stud.
George Brown payed $18,000 via Elite Livestock Auctions to secure the top Chamaster bull, Lamont EZE 282.
Hughenden Station laid out $14,000 to secure the one red select sire on the day, which was also offered by Lamont stud.
Kylie Graham and Mat Durkin of Mungalla stud at Farnham, Taroom, sold 52 bulls to average $12,048/head.
A further breakdown of the catalogue saw the Mungalla stable sell 51 registered Droughtmaster bulls for an average price of $12,186/head. They also sold one herd bull for $11,000.
Their top price bull of the sale, Mungalla 4076, was purchased by Lazy A Droughtmasters for $45,000.
Mac and Gayle Shann, Lamont stud, Cantaur Park, Clermont, sold 69 bulls on the day, for an average price of $13,043/head.
In total, Lamont stud sold 26 registered sires to average $12,576/head, and top price of $60,000 for Lamont USA, paid by Lazy A Droughtmaster, which set the new sale-record top price.
Sixteen-year-old Tom Grahman of Taroom, sold one bull, Monty Apollo, for $11,000 to L J Wallace.
The 16 Charmasters sold to average $12,938 and gross $207,000, topping at $28,000 for lot 131, EZE 161 (PP), which was purchased by Glenn and Wendy Dickson, Chelbrook Cattle Company, Emerald.
Volume buyers of the day included Forrester Grazing Company, Forrester, Alpha who took home 11 bulls, at an average price of $9181/head.
GR and PA Neilson secured nine bulls to average $10,889/head, while Suttor Grazing Co, paid an average of $17,000/head to purchase eight bulls.
The sale was conducted by Elders Stud Stock team, with livestock agents Anthony Ball and Michael Smith taking over the auctioneering duties on the day.
McCaffrey's Australian Livestock Marketing agent Ken McCaffrey was also invited back to sell the first three bulls through the ring.
The sale was also simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions, with 82 bidders registered online, bidding on 45 per cent of the sale.
A total of 16 bulls were secured online by Queensland buyers.
