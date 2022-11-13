Queensland Country Life
Home/Markets/Cattle Markets

Weaner steers reach 688c, average 592c at Blackall

November 13 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Weaner steers reach 688c at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 3390 head with the yarding consisting of 1900 fat cattle and a large run of cows and calves.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.