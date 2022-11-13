Weaner steers reach 688c at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded 3390 head with the yarding consisting of 1900 fat cattle and a large run of cows and calves.
All buyers and processors were in attendance and operating.
Cattle were mostly sourced from Blackall, Longreach and surrounding areas and as far as Dingo through to Richmond.
Bulls under 450kg sold to 420c, average 352c, and bulls over 450kg made 388c, average 329c.
Cows under 300kg sold to 234c, average 230c, cows 300-400kg sold to 330c, average 288c, cows 400-500kg made 406c, average 331c, and cows over 500kg reached 406c, to average 349c.
Heifers under 220kg made 530c, average 509c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 560c, averaging 473, heifers 280-350kg reached 560c, average 435c, heifers 350-450kg made 458c, average 371c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 407c, averaging 361c.
Steers under 220kg sold to 548c, average 494c, steers 220-280kg sold to 688c, averaging 592c, steers 280-350kg made 676c, average 609c, steers 350-400kg reached 652c, average 544c, steers 400-550kg made 504c, average 413c, and steers over 550kg sold to 408c, average 378c.
Mickeys made to 586c, to average 445c.
Cows and calves made to $2200/unit, averaging $2005/unit. PTIC heifers made to $2200, averaging $1740.
Moonbong Partnership, Ravesnbourne, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 310c/kg averaging 1105kg for a return of $3425.50. T East and J Lang, Apache Downs, Winton, sold a Charolais bull for 322.2c averaging 1015kg for a return of $3270.33. Bailey Properties, Paradise Downs, Blackall, sold Charolais cross steers for 400c averaging 756.5kg for a return of $3026/hd. They also sold Charolais heifers for 360c averaging 575kg for a return of $2070/hd.
Summer Hill Grazing Co, Summer Hill, Ilframcombe, sold a Charolais cross cow for 348c averaging 725kg for a return of $2523. They also sold Santa Gertrudis mickeys for 420c averaging 490kg for a return of $2058/hd. Jordan Trading Co, Evanston, Ilfracombe, sold Droughtmaster cows for 348c averaging 722.5kg for a return of $2514.30/hd.
Alana Steadman, The Ranch, Longreach, sold an Angus cross steer for 652.2c averaging 355kg for a return of $2315.31. Alan Steadman, The Ranch, Longreach, sold a Brahman cross steer for 586.2c averaging 380kg for a return of $2227.56. He also sold Santa Gertrudis cross heifers for 480.2c averaging 326.9kg for a return of $1569.65/hd.
Bloomfield Pastoral Co, Lilyveil, Blackall, sold heavy Droughtmaster cows to a top of 370.2c weighing 593kg to return $2195/hd. Blue Sky Beef Pty Ltd, Norwood, Blackall, sold a run of Brahman cross cows to top at 350c weighing 596kg to return $2087/hd. They also sold Brahman cross bullocks to a top of 398.2c weighing 707kg to return $2817/hd.
Carrington Cattle Co, Anrod, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cows to a top of 374.2c weighing 618kg to return $2314/hd. GJ and MG Schultz, Inveresk, Muttaburra, sold Brahman cross cows to top at 350c weighing 616kg to return $2156/hd. RP and DL Carrington, Anrod, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cows to top at 360.2c weighing 670kg to return $2414/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster steers to top at 504.2c weighing 431kg to return $2175/hd.
Summerdell Grazing, Summerdell, Jericho, sold Brahman cross cows to top at 350c weighing 580kg to return $2032/hd. ZB and LT Muntelwit, Winton, sold heavy Droughtmaster cows to top at 374.2c weighing 661kg to return $2475/hd. Sunbury Pastoral Co, Lumley, Isisford, sold Charolais cross steers reaching 620.2c weighing 298kg to return $1848/hd.
CR Tritton, Silver Hills, Richmond, sold Beefmaker cows for 346.2c averaging 533.6kg returning $1847.22/hd. EW and EM Moller, Ci-Za, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 381.2c averaging 540kg returning $2058.48/hd.
Lumeah Grazing, Lumeah, Blackall, sold Charolais cross heifers for 530c averaging 193kg returning $1023.56/hd. They also sold Angus cross mickeys for 544.2c averaging 291.4kg returning $1585.95/hd and Brangus steers for 630.2c averaging 235.5kg returning $1483.83/hd.
Alice Downs Grazing Co, Alice Downs, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 353c averaging 765kg returning $2700.45/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis steers for 554.2c averaging 394.3kg returning $2185.13/hd. R and CM Hall, Betanga, Alpha, sold Charolais cross steers for 639.2c averaging 316.3kg returning $2021.47/hd.
Rostron Grazing, Leichhardt, Aramac, sold Droughtmaster cross cows for 360c averaging 578.8kg returning $2083.68/hd. Ryrie Grazing, Mount Pleasant, Tambo, sold Charolais heifers for 502.2c averaging 318.3kg averaging $1598.67/hd. They also sold Charolais cross steers for 640c averaging 318.8kg returning $2040/hd.
Tambo Station Pastoral Co, Tambo Station, Tambo, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 326.2c averaging 940kg returning $3066.28/hd. Walker Cattle Co Pty Ltd, Gillespie, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis bulls for 328.2c weighing 1011kg for a return of $3318/hd. They had also sold Santa Gertrudis cows for 362.2c weighing 717kg for a return of $2598/hd.
Mt and SW Pidgeon, Ventry, Longreach, sold Angus cross heifers for 560.2c weighing 299kg for a return of $1678/hd. They also sold Angus steers for 676.2c weighing 300kg for a return of $2028/hd. Avington Station, Blackall, sold Brahman cows for 406.2/kg weighing 624kg for a return of $2535/hd.
BLJ Grazing, Dingo, sold Charolais cross steers for 628.2c weighing 281kg for a return of $1769/hd. RJ Smith, Tara, Barcaldine, sold good Charbray cross bullocks for 380c at 724kg to return $2752/hd. CA Hauff and Son, Colart, Blackall, sold Hereford bullocks for 392.2c at 677kg to return $2653/hd. Kelly Hauff, Colart, Blackall, sold good Santa cross bullocks for 398.2c at 657kg to return $2619/hd.
KB McKeering, Stirling, Barcaldine, sold Shorthorn cross cows for 354.2c at 654kg to return $2317/hd. Toobrack Grazing Co, Toobrack, Longreach, sold Hereford cross steers for 632.2c at 328kg to return $2075/hd. Rumleigh Partnership, Rumleigh, Tambo, sold Santa/ Angus cross weaner steers for 610.2c at 337kg to return $2058/hd. G and J Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charolais cross steers for 550.2c at 356kg to return $1957/hd.
R and T Bambling, Glenavon, Aramac, sold Charbray cross steers for 570.2c at 340kg to return $1938/hd. Kerry and Patricia Bailey, Margot, Isisford, sold Santa steers for 638.2c at 342kg to return $2182/hd. Graeme Waldron, Stormhill, Longreach, sold good quality Droughtmaster cross weaners for 624.2c at 318kg to return $1987/hd.
