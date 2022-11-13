Weaner steers reach 688c at Blackall

Carrington Cattle Co, Anrod, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cows to a top of 374.2c weighing 618kg to return $2314/hd. GJ and MG Schultz, Inveresk, Muttaburra, sold Brahman cross cows to top at 350c weighing 616kg to return $2156/hd. RP and DL Carrington, Anrod, Winton, sold Droughtmaster cows to top at 360.2c weighing 670kg to return $2414/hd. They also sold Droughtmaster steers to top at 504.2c weighing 431kg to return $2175/hd.

