Hendon Park Boers hit $2300 high at second sale

By Clare Adcock
November 11 2022 - 9:00pm
Michael Stanford, Hendon Park Boers, John McNamara, and Sarah Packer, MAA, with two of the top priced lots. Pictures: Clare Adcock

Michael and Janelle Stanford of Hendon Park Boers held their second ever sale at the Roma saleyards on Friday, with local buyers showing plenty of interest in their quality line of bucks.

