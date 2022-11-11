Michael and Janelle Stanford of Hendon Park Boers held their second ever sale at the Roma saleyards on Friday, with local buyers showing plenty of interest in their quality line of bucks.
A draft of 95 standard, red and black Boer bucks were offered on the day, with 37 selling for an average price of $840 and 39 per cent clearance rate.
Ms Stanford said they saw a lot of interest in the passed in lots following the sale, adding to the already successful outcome.
"We're really pleased with what's happened here today and the weather has held out for us this year," she said.
"It was great to see a few people getting on through Elite Livestock as well as the support inside the ring, so it's just been fantastic.
"We're very gratful for the continuous support and we've sold a fair few post-sale as well, which is great."
The Stanfords introduced Boer goats into their Bymount operation when, like many graziers, they were forced to destock their cattle herd during the drought, and they haven't looked back since.
"It's been a terrific season all-round, no matter what you're breeding, but for us it's been a fantastic season for the goats," Ms Stanford said.
"It's really helped our fertility rates and we've been seeing quite a substantial amount of twins and triplets from our herd in the latest lot of kidding, so we're extremely pleased with that.
"We're trying to build up our commercial supply, plus we've also got a little offset section where we're putting through some full bloodlines, and that's just a little sideline that we're looking at at the moment."
Ms Stanford said that it was great to see support from many repeat buyers, as it showed confidence in the quality and hardiness of the goats that they were producing.
"For our numbers commercially, we'll keep trying to implement that great line of genetics that we've been focusing on over the last five years, trying to build that sustainability and durability for people anywhere, but certainly for those out in some of that harder country," she said.
"I think it's great to have the good quality Boer stock going out there."
John and Anne McNamara, Surat, purchased the top price buck for the second year in a row, lot 32, for $2300, equalling that of last year's sale topper.
The 16-month-old standard buck weighed 94kg, the heaviest of the catalogue.
The McNamara's also secured the second top-price offering two lots earlier for $1900, in their draft of three bucks, for an average of $1600.
Lot 30, a 15-month-old standard buck, was the second-heaviest offering, weighing in at 92kg.
Mr McNamara said it was these higher weights that attracted he and Anne to the sale-toppers, which they hoped would carry through to their own herd.
"Mov and Nell have a great run of goats and we just picked the few that we thought were the best on the day," he said.
"We haven't got many goats, about 1000 nanny's, so we're just trying to buy some better bucks to go with them.
"They were the heaviest bucks and had the biggest weight gain since birth, so early maturing and good weight gain is what we like to go for.
"Hopefully we're heading in the right direction."
The McNamara's, who are relatively new to the goat game, are predominantly sheep graziers, running around 3000 Dorper ewes, which they transitioned into after lowering cattle numbers during the drought.
"I just think the goats and the sheep, in the long run, will handle the dry times," Mr McNamara said.
"We've been spoilt over the last 18 months, but I think they'll handle the normal conditions a bit better."
The largest bulk buyer on the day was the Packer family, Kurrajong, Roma, securing 13 bucks for an average price of $692, while the Denton family, Mitchell, took home seven goats at an average of $900.
