Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Scenic Rim cattle farmers appeal for help finding stolen working dogs

Larraine Sathicq
By Larraine Sathicq
November 13 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The owners said the working dogs were removed from their cages at their Kerry Road home. Picture supplied.

KERRY farmers Jess and Tim Rohan have been devastated by the loss of three working dogs taken from their cattle and horse property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Larraine Sathicq

Larraine Sathicq

Journalist

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.