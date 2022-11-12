KERRY farmers Jess and Tim Rohan have been devastated by the loss of three working dogs taken from their cattle and horse property.
Ms Rohan posted an appeal on Facebook saying the dogs had been taken from the Kerry Road property, which backs onto Serena Drive, sometime between the night of Tuesday, November 8 and the next afternoon.
"This is a very hard post to write, as I've been in tears all afternoon," she posted.
"At some stage between last night and this afternoon, three of our beloved working dogs have gone missing from their cages. No holes or any means of escaping, and even if they did these dogs would not leave our house, they are very loyal."
Ms Rohan said since the post went on social media, she had received photos from people trying to help.
"They look similar but they're not the right dogs, unfortunately," she said.
"My husband keeps the dogs in specific cages. He fed them on Tuesday night and everything was all good.
"We went to work on Wednesday morning and when we came home in the afternoon, went up to give them a run and noticed that three of them were missing.
"We have seven dogs up in the top cages ... the other four had been shifted around into different cages."
READ ALSO:
Ms Rohan said the two males taken were the only ones not desexed.
"I'm guessing that's not a coincidence," she said.
"The bitch they took was the prettiest, a purebred border collie with one blue eye, whereas the other two were kelpie cross so I'm guessing they took them for breeding."
The Rohans offered a $500 reward per dog.
"I'm happy for anyone to call me on 0428 206 916 any time day or night," Ms Rohan said.
"We're offering the reward to anyone who either returns them or provides information that leads to finding them."
Ms Rohan said the missing dogs were a long haired black and white border collie female, who has one blue eye, a tri-colour short hair entire male and a chocolate merle entire male with one blue eye and one green eye.
"My husband also manages cattle properties for a feller in Beaudesert, so he uses them for work and for our own personal cattle," she said.
This comes after the first ever Hayes & Co working dog sale attracted more than 100 buyers in August when the top priced dog sold for $12,500. In October a 20-month-old kelpie made the record books by selling for $49,000.
A spokesperson for Queensland Police asked for anyone with information relating to the incident to get in touch via Policelink on 131 444 or report anonymously via Crime Stoppers at crimestoppersqld.com.au or 1800 333 000.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.