Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock top at 740c at Dalby

Updated November 11 2022 - 4:15pm, first published 3:00pm
Numbers double at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby on Wednesday again almost doubled the previous week's level to the highest in the nation this week at 6572 head to be 3056 more than the previous week.

