Numbers double at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby on Wednesday again almost doubled the previous week's level to the highest in the nation this week at 6572 head to be 3056 more than the previous week.
There was a large consignment of 1713 head from far western Queensland, and 454 from NSW.
A large panel of export processors was present with the return of southern operators, however one regular export processor displayed very little interest in the cow section.
Despite the larger supply of light weight yearling steers and heifers, buyers were able to absorb the increased numbers plus maintain the high levels of the previous week and even lift prices in places.
Yearling steers and heifers to feed followed a similar trend. The younger end of the bullocks experienced fair demand pushed on by some supermarket support. Most classes of cows sold to a cheaper trend to average 15c to 20c/kg less.
Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to an isolated 740c with a large selection averaging 640c/kg. Steers to feed for the domestic market averaged 555c and sold to 646c/kg. Heavy weight steers to feed made to 550c to average 490c/kg.
Light weight yearling heifers to restockers made to 636c to average 570c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 495c to 560c/kg. A large selection of bullocks averaged 404c with the younger end to the supermarket trade at 440c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows averaged 323c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 370c to average 363c/kg.
