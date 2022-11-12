There were 867 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.
A quality line-up of weaner steers came to hand, selling to a very strong market, with western buyers looking to restock.
A good line-up of feeder steers sold to a slightly easier rate. Cow prices were firm to dearer.
Tom Bond, Grantham, sold lines of weaner steers, with Droughtmaster selling for $1860 and $1860, Brangus $1830 and Angus $1710. Pat Collingwood, Felton, sold lines of milk tooth Droughtmaster steers for $2280 and $2180. Bruce Greer, Flagstone Creek, sold pens of milk tooth Brangus steers for $2350, $2270, $2270 and $2240.
Chris and Tony Gear, Ma Ma Creek, sold Brangus backgrounder steers for $2090, lines of weaner steers for $1990, $1970 and $1850 and heifers for $1650. Emily Stariha, Blenheim, sold a pen of milk tooth Brahman steers for $1860. Mick and Maree Coogan, Mt Whitestone, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross cows and calves for $3275.
Tod Eadie, Blenheim, sold pens of Droughtmaster cross milk tooth heifers for $2000, $1880 and $1780. Robert Redinger, Mt Sylvia, sold Droughtmaster weaners, with steers making $1880 and heifers $1600. Ron Monro, Mt Tarampa, sold cross bred backgrounder steers for $2060 and $1960 and weaner steers for $1860 and $1740.
Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold a pen in Droughtmaster heifers with young calves at foot for $2500. Metcalf Farms, Gatton, sold young Santa weaner steers for $1870 and a pen of cows and calves for $2500. Pickering Family, Black Duck Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1780. John Hudson, Ropeley, sold Charolais feeder steers for $2200.
Mark and Davina Sanders, Rockside, sold a pen of Euro feeder steers for $2300. Jim and Janice Spreadborough, Blenheim, sold the top cow, with a Charolais cow selling for $2600. Bevan and Lynn Bachmann, Lake Clarendon, sold Charbray cows for $2450 and $2020 and weaner steers for $1850. Steve Clark, Stockyard, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2540 and cows and calves for $2800.
Copley Gully, Kilcoy, sold lines of Angus, Droughtmaster and Brahman weaner steers for $1980, $1860 and $1780. LC Livestock, Rosewood, sold lines of Droughtmaster and Euro weaner steers for $1940, $1860 and $1840. The Tillack family, Woodlands, sold Charolais weaner steers for $1950. Neville Hoger, Ropeley, sold Charolais steer calves, six months, for $1840.
