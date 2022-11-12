Queensland Country Life
Charolais weaner steers sell for $1950 at Laidley

November 12 2022 - 4:00pm
Weaner steers that sold for $1860 at Laidley.

There were 867 head sold at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

