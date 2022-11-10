Queensland Country Life
Gracemere sale sees light steers make 704c/kg

Updated November 11 2022 - 9:25am, first published November 10 2022 - 8:00pm
Extra processor heightens competition at Gracemere

After a week of fine sunny days, CQLX Combined Agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 3903 head offered, comprising of 2642 steers, 970 heifers, 230 cows, 36 cows and calves and 25 bulls.

