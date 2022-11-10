Extra processor heightens competition at Gracemere

After a week of fine sunny days, CQLX Combined Agents saw an increased yarding on Wednesday with 3903 head offered, comprising of 2642 steers, 970 heifers, 230 cows, 36 cows and calves and 25 bulls.
The quality and condition on offer was said to be good through most of the yard.
Several larger lines of cattle came from Clermont, Collinsville, Bowen, and Mount Coolon.
There was one extra processor operating along with a healthy panel of feeders and restockers which helped maintain values throughout the sale.
Lestree Downs, Clermont sold a run of Brahman feeder steers for 423c/kg weighing 483kg to return $2046/hd.
Creed Grazing Co, Raglan sold a run of No.1 Brahman steers to average 460c/kg weighing 386kg to return $1780/hd.
Legwood Pastoral Co, Theodore sold Hereford cross steers for 538c/kg weighing 367kg to return $1979/hd.
K and S McBride sold Braford steers for 544c/kg weighing 357kg to return $1945/hd.
C Bell, Fairybower sold Brangus steers for 556c/kg weighing 324kg to return $1804/hd.
M and N Hetherington, Baralaba Sold Santa cross steers for 612c/kg weighing 318kg to return $1951/hd.
I and J Donaldson, Wowan sold Droughtmaster steers for 616c/kg weighing 305kg to return $1883/hd.
P and B Mclellan, Baralaba sold Angus cross steers for 630c/kg weighing 270kg to return $1701/hd.
MJ and SM McEvoy, Eungella, Brangus cross weaner steers for 678c/kg weighing 228kg to return $1550/hd.
R and K Hannant, East End sold Droughtmaster steers for 690c/kg weighing 215kg to return $1483/hd.
Trevor Offord, Bajool sold Droughtmaster cows for 362c/kg weighing 671kg to return $2430/hd.
E and M Wall, Marlborough sold Brahman cross cows for 358c/kg weighing 518kg to return $1857/hd.
Robertson and Sawtell, Mt Larcom sold Brangus heifers for 498c/kg, weighing 352 kg to return $1757/hd.
P and B Mclellan, Baralaba sold Angus cross heifers for 476c/kg weighing 278kg to return $1325/hd.
JP McLeod Pty Ltd, Biloela sold Brangus heifers for 522 c/kg weighing 248 kg to return $1296 /hd.
T and J Holland, Wycarbah sold Droughtmaster heifers for 572c/kg weighing 199kg to return $1138/hd.
