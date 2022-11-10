After two full days sharing information and debating issues to ensure the future of the live export industry in Australia, it was time for LIVEXchange conference-goers to get their Territory rig on and let their hair down at the gala ball in Darwin.
Speaking on behalf of the Northern Territory Livestock Exporters Association, Patrick Underwood thanked the bumper crowd of 400 for making it such a successful event, especially the many young people plus the overseas guests.
"It's great to see so many young people proud to be in the industry," he said. "And without overseas customers, we've got no trade.
"I'm very positive about our future - we've got strong hands on the wheel and eastern Australia is filling up with cattle again."
An indication of the strength of the business was the charity auction, raising over $147,000 for the cause.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
