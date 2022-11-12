Food culture has come a long way in recent years according to agricultural marketing and communications educator Jessimin Horder.
Paddock-to-plate restaurants, listing farming family names and origins of product on the menu has diners drooling, and around the state new festivals are popping-up celebrating a region's gastronomy.
It's this food revolution and campaigns like "buy from the bush" Ms Horder wants farmers to embrace and use to educate consumers about the quality of their product.
"People want a connection with their food," Ms Horder said.
"Marketing isn't a big scary thing, city people want to see them, to know the story behind their food.
"There is a lot of magic in knowing about local produce."
In the workshops with food producers Ms Horder encourages farmers to be seen, build a community and boost sales through tactics such as targeting customers, loyalty programs, time effective social media and budget conscious marketing tools.
Understanding just how time poor food producers are, Ms Horder designs the workshops to show marketing can be an simple addition.
"I want to help make small improvements that fit in with schedules," Ms Horder said.
"Having a strategy will save you time and make more sales in a way that works for you."
South Burnett's Farm 2 Fork Collective is hosting Marketing Workshop: strategy & social media for farmers and foodies by Ms Horder at the Wooroolin Memorial Hall on Friday, November 18.
With more than 20 years working in the media, Brad is an award-winning photographer, video, and digital story teller who loves reporting from the field and meeting the characters country Queensland.
