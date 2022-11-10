Queensland Country Life
Winvic Braford bull with excellent GBV's headlines burnett group's Bendemeer bull sale at Clermont

Ben Harden
Ben Harden
Updated November 10 2022 - 10:32pm, first published 9:00pm
Sale topper WINR050, with buyer Rhonda Ryan, Banyula Brafords, Emerald, selling agent Jake Passfield, Hoch and Wilkinson Livestock, and vendor Olivia Marks, Winvic Pastoral, Clermont. Pictures by Ben Harden

It was a buyers market at the burnett group's annual Bendemeer on-property bull sale in Clermont on Thursday, where a Winvic Braford bull reached a top price of $11,000.

