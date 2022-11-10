It was a buyers market at the burnett group's annual Bendemeer on-property bull sale in Clermont on Thursday, where a Winvic Braford bull reached a top price of $11,000.
Before the sale kicked off under a helmsman system, buyers participated in an informative discussion with QAAFI Professor Ben Hayes, Director of the Centre for Animal Science.
Mr Hayes discussed the value and use of GBVs (genomic breeding values).
In total, Burnett Enterprises and Winvic Pastoral offered: 22 Braford bulls, 18 South Devon composite bulls, 13 Brahman composite bulls, and three Simmental cross bulls.
Now in it's 13th year, the sale also offered four semen packages.
In a breakdown of the sale, 41 of the 58 bulls offered sold, representing 70 per cent clearance, and average of $5475/head.
The Marks family of Winvic Pastoral sold all four bulls for a top of $11,000, and average of $7750/head.
The Burnett family of Burnett Enterprises (Bendemeer) sold 37 bulls for a top price of $8500, and a total average of $5230/head.
The top-priced bull, WINR050, offered by Winvic Pastoral, sold to an equal-partnership between Rhonda Ryan, Banyula Brafords, Emerald, and Dan and Pip Galloway of Ascot Niemen Brafords at Glenlea, Banana, for the top money of $11,000.
The 25-month-old sire-prospect was sired by Niemen Idaho and out of a Baroma Downs cow called BD709 and tipped the scales at 586kg.
The Braford composite bull measured an eye muscle area of 133 square centimetres, a 37cm scrotal measurement and fat scans of 11mm and 8mm on the rump and rib, with an intramuscular fat of 5.1pc.
A 24-month-old Simmental cross bull, offered by Burnett Enterprises, claimed second top price honours on the day, selling for $8,500 to Luke Murray of Mount Hope , Belyando Crossing.
The sire-prospect was out of an unknown Simmental bull and Brahman cross cow.
He measured 9.5cm in the scrotum, recoded a morphology of 82pc, and scanned 144sq cm for EMA, 7mm and 5mm, respectively, for P8 and rib fats.
An undisclosed bulk buyer purchased 20 bulls for an average price of $4675/head.
The sale was conducted by Hoch & Wilkinson Livestock & Property, with AuctionsPlus.
Full sale report in next week's Queensland Country Life print edition.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
