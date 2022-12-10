Queensland Country Life
Desmanthus versus leucaena in the northern region

By Futurebeef
December 11 2022 - 6:00am
Desmanthus spread further than the strip where it was planted in twin rows (photo taken in February 2021). Leucaena has died out in this part of the paddock. Picture supplied

Desmanthus sown in strips has established and persisted well at Dulacca, in southern Queensland, and is starting to out-shine leucaena 12 years after sowing.

