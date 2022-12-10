Desmanthus sown in strips has established and persisted well at Dulacca, in southern Queensland, and is starting to out-shine leucaena 12 years after sowing.
Mike and Judy Johnson sowed tropical pasture legumes leucaena and desmanthus into cultivated strips in a buffel grass paddock at Bidson near Dulacca in 2008.
The desmanthus has persisted and spread from the strips where it was sown, but the leucaena production is lagging.
Desmanthus and leucaena produce high quality feed and are persistent even in dry conditions.
Both are especially valuable when the quality of tropical grasses drops at the end of summer.
The Johnsons decided to sow an existing buffel grass paddock with strips of 'Cunningham' leucaena and 'Marc' desmanthus.
The strips were sown with leucaena in twin rows, spaced 12 metres apart, and swapped with desmanthus every 16th strip.
"We prepared the strips in the paddock by spraying out the existing grass then deep ripping and cultivating the soil," Mr Johnson said.
"We fallowed for about 15 months and planted using a leucaena planter.
"We followed that up with a post-emergence herbicide and followed the recommendations for successfully establishing leucaena."
Using strips to establish legumes - leucaena, desmanthus or many other varieties - into existing grass pastures is gaining interest among graziers who wish to improve pasture productivity but are hesitant to plough out the existing grass across the whole paddock.
There have been many dry and challenging years since the strips were sown at Bidson. But, during 2020-21, spring and summer rain produced plenty of pasture growth.
The desmanthus had spread wider than the strips where it was sown.
"We have seen the desmanthus in this paddock spreading into parts of the paddock where we didn't even sow it," Mr Johnson said.
In February 2021, plant counts were measured to study the distance the desmanthus had spread from the original sown strips.
Most of the desmanthus plants were found within 20 metres of the original sown strip. But scattered plants were found further away among the buffel and leucaena throughout the paddock.
Some hedgerows of the leucaena in this paddock had died out completely, with some plants recovering from the dry conditions with new shoots. But all had been well grazed and averaged about one metre tall.
Mr Johnson has since established additional paddocks with leucaena and desmanthus, including different leucaena varieties which seem to be performing better than Cunningham. But these are relatively young stands.
In 2011, Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) researchers conducted a study of 40 historic legume evaluation trials spanning more than 20 years since sowing.
They found desmanthus persisted at more locations than leucaena in southern and central Queensland.
This project is jointly funded by DAF and Meat & Livestock Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.