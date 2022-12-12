Do you have plans to spell your pastures?
The ability of pastures to recover after grazing is influenced by the amount of leaf and the strength of their root system.
Continuous grazing of pastures removes the leaf, reducing the plant's ability to capture sunlight energy and further weakening the root structure.
If you constantly graze, you eventually reduce the preferred species and reduce the condition of the land.
The best time to spell pastures is after effective rainfall during the wet season, when pastures are actively growing and have an opportunity to store energy back into the roots.
Wet season spelling is a great way to encourage preferred 3P - productive, perennial and palatable - species into your paddocks.
Implementing spelling requires flexibility - if the rain is not there, then the opportunity to spell might not be there.
You need to take the chance to spell when the seasons are with you.
As you drive around a place, you usually have a rough idea of which paddocks have been pushed harder than others.
Having a conversation about spelling during a business/family meeting to discuss the specific paddock options can be beneficial.
The reality is, if you implement a spell without destocking, other paddocks may be sacrificed.
Consider the potential implications of cattle movements on the rest of the property.
The FORAGE Ground Cover report, which is available online at www.longpaddock.qld.gov.au/forage, can help you choose which paddocks to spell.
This tool tracks cover since the 1990s and compares your property with similar land types in your district.
Areas with a consistent downward trend over three to four years are good candidates for benefiting from a spell.
In the longer term, splitting up bigger paddocks can be advantageous to allow cattle rotation and better use of country.
But the expenses of adding fencing and additional water points must be considered.
For maximum results, spell during periods of active pasture growth - that is, early in the wet season - for at least six to eight weeks.
As a general rule, cattle can go back onto spelled pastures once seed has set and is starting to fall.
But keep an eye on your country, as this will vary with the season.
For severely run-down pasture, spelling for the whole wet season and successive wet seasons is often needed to improve land condition.
Northern grazing systems are built on grazing extensive areas of native perennial pasture.
It is important to understand your carrying capacity and carefully assess your pasture at the end of the growing season.
Will the available feed run the current number of cattle until the end of the season?
Although important for the long-term health of pastures, wet season spelling will never make up for consistent overstocking.
To learn more, head to www.futurebeef.com.au and watch the wet season spelling video.
,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.