Agriculture workers are being urged to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis virus ahead of a forecasted wet summer.
A free JEV vaccination is being recommended for at-risk groups which include people who work at or live near a piggery, or those who work with mosquitoes including environmental health officers and entomologists.
The vaccination is also encouraged for residents who spend several hours a day outdoors, particularly around dusk or dawn, in the local government areas of Balonne, Goondiwindi, North Burnett, South Burnett, Quilpie and Western Downs.
These LGAs are where JEV has been found in either mosquitoes, pigs or people.
JEV is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito that has bitten an infectious animal, usually pigs or water birds.
Queensland's Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard said the best protection against JEV was to avoid mosquito bites by covering up and applying repellent.
"Personal protection includes wearing light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing with long sleeves and long trousers, as well as using an effective insect repellent on any exposed skin," Dr Gerrard said.
"Using insecticide sprays or vapour dispensing units indoors or mosquito coils outdoors is another effective way to repel mosquitoes."
Over recent months, the Darling Downs Public Health team has been out and about across the region trapping for mosquitoes which are then taken to a lab for testing.
Darling Downs Health director of public health and community medicine Dr Liam Flynn said this was to help them gain more information about different types of mosquitoes and what diseases those mosquitoes might be carrying.
Around 99 per cent of people infected with JEV have no symptoms or mild symptoms.
Those who do develop symptoms may experience a fever and headache, or abdominal pain and vomiting in children.
After a person is bitten by an infected mosquito, it usually takes five to 15 days for the first symptoms to appear.
JEV does not spread directly between people and there is no risk of JEV from consuming pork or pork products.
QIMR Berghofer Associate Professor Greg Devine is senior author of an academic paper which has used modelling to conclude that as many as 750,000 Australians could be at risk of exposure to the virus.
Since the February 2022 outbreak was first detected in domestic piggeries across several states, there have been 31 confirmed human cases and six deaths, and it is feared JEV may now be endemic.
