Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Japanese encephalitis virus vaccination recommended for agriculture workers ahead of big wet

Updated November 14 2022 - 9:25am, first published November 10 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darling Downs Health director of public health and community medicine Dr Liam Flynn with Chief Health Officer Dr John Gerrard. Picture DDH

Agriculture workers are being urged to protect themselves from the mosquito-borne Japanese encephalitis virus ahead of a forecasted wet summer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.