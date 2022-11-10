The five areas of Queensland most at-risk of Japanese encephalitis virus infection have been named.
WorkSafe Queensland says people who live or work in the local government areas of Balonne, Goondiwindi, North Burnett, Western Downs and southwest Toowoomba Regional Council are at risk of JEV infection.
It says they are at risk due to occupational or recreational outdoor activities undertaken near potentially productive mosquito habitat, such as areas near rivers, ponds and marshes, including flood zones and wherever there are bodies of standing water.
It's urging workers and their families west of the Great Dividing Range to protect themselves from mosquitoes that may be carrying JEV ahead of a forecasted wet end to the year.
"The big wet expected this summer will increase mosquito breeding sites and numbers. Waterbirds will also be heading south along the river catchments," it says.
JEV vaccination is being recommended for at risk groups such as those who will be at or near a piggery, a pork abattoir or pork rendering plant.
It's also suggested for pig doggers and hunters, environmental health officers and workers, entomologists and laboratory workers, and people who live or work in the Torres Strait or Northern Peninsula Area of Cape York.
QIMR Berghofer Associate Professor Greg Devine is senior author of an academic paper which has used modelling to conclude that as many as 750,000 Australians could be at risk of exposure to the virus.
Since the February 2022 outbreak was first detected in domestic piggeries across several states, there have been 31 confirmed human cases and six deaths, and it is feared JEV may now be endemic.
Most human infections cause either no symptoms or mild fevers and headaches, but it can cause severe disease in about one in 100 people, resulting in brain swelling, which can be fatal.
JEV cannot be spread from human to human, but mosquitoes can carry it.
JEV is transmitted to humans through the bite of a mosquito that has bitten an infectious animal.
Some animals like pigs and water birds can amplify the virus, meaning there are many more virus particles for mosquitos to spread.
Humans and horses can be infected but can't transmit the virus to others.
WorkSafe says people who work and live in areas close to waterways or pig populations, either feral or domestic piggeries, should protect themselves by preventing water collecting around living an working areas, wearing long clothing, using mosquito repellent, using mosquito zappers and having mosquito screens on windows and doors.
