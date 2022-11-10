It was an action packed weekend at the Wandoan APRA rodeo, with many riders heading to the Western Downs for their last practice run before the National Finals Rodeo at Gracemere this week.
Spectators enjoyed a full schedule of events including bull and bronc riding, barrel racing, steer wrestling, and team roping, supporting several local riders across the events.
There was also time for the crowd let their hair down, with the bar in full swing and live music well into the night, while the kids were kept entertained with snow cones and jumping castles.
