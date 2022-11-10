Macadamia industry gets together on the Gold Coast

THE Australian macadamia industry has come together for the AusMac2022 conference on the Gold Coast.
Hosted by the Australian Macadamia Society, the three day conference connected macadamia growers and industry professionals from across Australia and around the globe.
Leading growers, researchers and industry experts shared their experiences in addition to practical workshops and a trade and machinery show.
