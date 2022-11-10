IT has become one of the most popular social events on the Darling Downs' calendar and Gather and Graze is set to return for its biggest edition yet.
A massive crowd of more than 450 people is expected to gather at The Goods Shed in Toowoomba on Saturday to help support local businesses, producers and raise funds for Hope Horizons' new facility.
To be constructed opposite the St Andrew's Hospital in Toowoomba next year, the site will offer cancer patients and their families a variety of services including oncology massage, counselling and social support.
Since its first event in 2019, Gather and Graze has raised much needed funds for a variety of charities including breast cancer awareness and Drought Angels.
Gather and Graze committee member Lachlan Hogan said this year's event would be the biggest yet after 150 people attended the inaugural event and 360 gathered for the black-tie event last year.
"Each year we shortlist a different charitable organisation that aims to support the local community," Mr Hogan said.
"Given Hope Horizons' new facility will begin construction next year, it just made sense for us to get behind the cause this year.
"In the past few years the event has raised a lot of funds for local causes and this year we are setting a goal of $150,000 for a cause that stands to help a lot of local people."
Part of the event's identity is to use locally-sourced goods, which this year includes beef from Mort and Co, chicken from Inglewood Chicken, produce from Sun Coast Fresh and pork from Wilrose PGF.
"I think one of the things that helps Gather and Graze stand out is our local focus from the food to the entertainment to the cause itself," Mr Hogan said.
"We have a team of local stylists who also do a wonderful job of making local spaces, such as this year's venue The Goods Shed, and turning it into something truly unique.
"However, the event couldn't happen without the support of our generous sponsors such as Quality Lifestyle Support, Alliance Building Company, Land Transport and Bank of Queensland."
Speaking to the popularity of the annual event was the fact tickets for Saturday's function sold out in just seven minutes, which Mr Hogan said was very pleasing.
"It is a volunteer-run event and to see the tickets fly out like that was just awesome," he said.
"We are always looking for people to get involved in next year's Gather and Graze, so if there is anyone keen to get involved drop us a line on social media."
Billy is a Senior Livestock Journalist for the Queensland Country Life based in Toowoomba. He has worked for a variety of different ACM mastheads during the past five years including the Namoi Valley Independent, Northern Daily Leader and The Land.
