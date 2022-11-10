Bonza Airlines have stayed true to their name by introducing an all-Australian food and drinks menu while stepping away from the norm on how to get those items in the air.
Bonza's menu will feature items produced by small to medium Australian businesses and travellers will make orders through the Fly Bonza app.
The airline has ditched onboard catering trolleys and instead the cabin crew will be assigned seat rows to look after during each flight.
Customers will order and pay for as many or little items as they like on the Fly Bonza app and have them delivered to their seats.
They will be welcome to make multiple orders during a flight, meaning the people in the last row no longer have to wait for everyone else to be served and risk missing out on a meal preference.
The menu itself will feature over 40 products including non-alcoholic beer, banana bread waffles and a snag in a bag.
All items will be progressively introduced to Bonza's entire network as their team work in partnership with the food producers on the menu.
"Our all Aussie menu is something we are very proud of. Going all Aussie means we are supporting local businesses and their suppliers," Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza, said.
"It also means we are helping SMEs get exposure to new markets as the entire menu will be offered on all of our 27 routes.
"Our team of legends have established a positive and productive relationship with the producers on our menu - many of which are creating bespoke packaging solutions that will help our efforts to reduce waste and weight onboard, which in turn helps reduce fuel consumption and keep flight prices low.
"Examples of this include Sirromet Wines who are bottling red, white, sparkling and rose into recycled plastic bottles that are lightweight and fully recyclable. Sunshine & Sons are producing gin, vodka and rum in small pouches, which are to be recycled through the RedCycle program."
In a nod to Aussies growing obsession with craft beer, the menu was unveiled at Your Mates Brewing Co. on the Sunshine Coast.
With a keen eye on both supporting local and good causes, examples of the onboard menu includes Ballistic Beer Co who donate to helping injured turtles in the Whitsundays and Spinifex Brewing Company who donate a percentage of their profits to veterans mental health.
In response to the growing trend of non-alcoholic drinks, Bonza's cabin crew legends will be serving Heaps Normal Quiet XPA. For warm summer morning flights across Bonza's fleet, including destinations in Tropical North Queensland, travellers will be able to grab a can of cold drip coffee by Sunshine Coast-based business Groundskeeper Willie.
Designed with families in mind, are healthy fava beans by Happy Snack Company on the Sunshine Coast and for a feel good treat, Mildura Chocolate Company are providing giant chocolate freckles and 100 per cent of their profits go into creating training and employment opportunities for people facing barriers to employment through disability or disadvantage. Affordable snacks also include Aussie Biscuits - a social enterprise who employ people with disabilities in Forbes, NSW.
Other menu highlights include Saxbys range of soft drinks - a 158-year-old family business from regional NSW. Sunshine & Sons, and Ned Australian Whisky spirits can be mixed with tonic from Bickford & Sons or travellers can grab a Preshafruit or bottled Nu-Pure water from Queensland.
The Handmade Food Co, Silver Tongue Foods and Mama Kaz are among the Aussie food companies onboard supplying sandwiches, crackers and muffins to Bonza customers.
Povey said there was an abundance of vegan and vegetarian options such as vegan sandwiches, brownies and chips. Vegan and keto-friendly AmazeBalls Popped Cheese from Ashgrove Cheese is onboard while Chappy's Snacks is providing vegan-friendly, kettle-cooked potato chips.
The Fly Bonza app is where customers will book, manage their bookings, check-in and place in-flight food and drinks orders when onboard.
Povey said the app-first strategy would be a significant change for Aussie customers onboard.
