A regional Queensland town has been picked for a flick described as 'Jaws meets Peaky Blinders', with filming to start on Monday.
The town of Goondiwindi will be abuzz with nearly 70 cast and crew for about five weeks as they finalise shooting of Fear Below, potentially injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars into the local economy.
The production crew from Bronte Pictures flew into Goondiwindi last week to investigate location options in the region after their planned location site was impacted by the recent flood events in Victoria.
Fear Below, set in 1940s Australia, follows a team of professional divers hired to locate a sunken car from a river who are thwarted by a deadly bull shark hunting in the waters.
When the divers discover they are working for ruthless criminals trying to recover their stolen gold bullion, the bank robbers prove to be as deadly and treacherous as what lurks beneath the surface.
Led by Australian director Matthew Holmes, the film stars English actor Hermione Corfield, who has appeared in films such as Mr. Holmes, Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Rust Creek.
She is joined by a host of talent, including Australian actor Jake Ryan, who's appeared in films Boytown and The Great Gatsby and TV shows such as Underbelly: Razor and Home And Away.
But there's also a chance for local aspiring actors to get in on the action.
"We'll be making sure there is an opportunity for our cast and crew to get involved with the community and we will be announcing soon an opportunity for any young budding actors to have a chance to learn more," Bronte Pictures CEO Blake Northfield said.
Mayor Lawrence Springborg said it was fantastic that they had decided to film in Goondiwindi.
"We look forward to the opportunity to welcome them and we're very grateful for their investment in our businesses," Mr Springborg said.
"Queensland is more and more becoming the go-to place for films and blockbusters, given that movie producers around the world are always chasing unique locations."
A report by Screen Australia released on Thursday shows Queensland's screen industry contributed $465 million to the local economy in 2021-22, including hosting four international productions.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said as the sunshine state opened up from the pandemic, its reputation as an ideal filming destination, backed by "a winning combination of incentives, crews, locations and facilities", contributed to a pipeline of feature films.
Screen Queensland supported projects from Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Paramount+, Amazon, with Netflix alone producing five titles in Queensland - Boy Swallows Universe, Five Blind Dates, Irreverent, A Perfect Pairing and True Spirit.
The state government's enhanced Post, Digital and Visual Effects incentive has resulted in Screen Queensland securing a number of projects for the state, injecting more than $38.5 million into the local economy.
Brandon Long is a Queensland Country Life journalist based in Toowoomba.
