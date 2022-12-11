Although feeding a phosporous (P) lick was first on the agenda at Greenlake Station, the Price family had plans for the breeder herd too.
One month after the first P was fed, the whole property was mustered.
All cows that were dry and empty were sold, along with about half of the bulls which were culled for age.
The remaining bulls were taken out from the cows in preparation for a September joining.
All cows were vaccinated for 7 in 1 and botulism, and treated with Acata for ticks.
Belmont Red bulls were purchased for the 2021 joining season.
"We selected 22 Belmont Red bulls based on estimated breeding values (EBV) data," Owen Price said.
"We were looking for bulls with negative days to calving and positive growth EBVs.
"Our plan is to gradually move towards a control-mated herd.
"So, we put bulls out in September 2021 to February 2022.
"The older bulls went with one mob of cows and the new bulls with another mob.
"Next year we will cull some more of the original cows, as we have replacement heifers coming through and we will tighten the joining a little more - probably taking the bulls out in late January."
Moving from a continuous-mated herd to a control-mated herd has its challenges, which the Price family has considered.
"We have to manage the size of the breeder herd, weaning dates and the number of replacement females - among other things," Mr Price said.
"Some cows might take a season or two to fall into line, and some won't at all.
"We will select for fertility and growth."
Mr Price said the goal was to have a Belmont Red-cross-Indicus female herd that is yearling mated and produces consistent weaners in a three-month joining period that they can background on their properties in the Arcadia Valley.
"We want a line of females that are adapted to this country, with early puberty and higher inherent fertility," he said.
"That is what we will be selecting for."
Calving time is also an important element of the breeding plan.
"The risk of flooding here on our lower country has made us think about how we manage the herd at different times of the year," Mr Price said.
"In the right conditions, we can get a flood at any time of the year.
"We've been here less than 12 months and we've already had water on the flood plain in November, April and May."
Best practice in most areas of Central Queensland is for joining to be planned so that cows calve about six to eight weeks before the green date.
In this region, the green date is defined as the date when there is a 70 per cent chance of 50 millimetres of rain over three days.
This means cows aren't lactating for too long before there is good probability of having green feed.
However, flood country can be a challenge, explains Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension officer Kylie Hopkins.
"As there is green grass most of the year, the timing of the seasonal break is less critical," Ms Hopkins said.
"What is more important is when the country is likely to flood.
"From a welfare perspective, you don't want cows calving in flood season - as both cows and calves can be lost."
As a result, the Price family has planned the 2023 calving for winter to avoid the flood season.
"We are moving towards a September to December joining period," Mr Price said.
"This will produce a June to September calving when there is less chance of flooding.
"We expect that it might take about five years to get there, but that's what we're aiming for."
The Prices have also built on the previous owners' tick management program.
They have implemented more paddock rotations with some new fences and have been treating cows with Acata.
Weaners have had injectable Dectoma.
Before the weaners can go to the Arcadia Valley, they have to go through a clearing dip.
"We're pleased to say that on inspection they were very clean - no ticks on the cattle from the paddocks where the paddock rotation has been implemented," Mr Price said.
He said implementing several practices in one year had been no mean feat.
"We are really proud of the weaners that have come off Greenlake in our two rounds of weaning so far," he said.
"The cattle look good, the cows are making milk and producing good weaners.
"It's been hard work, but we are really proud of what we have achieved in one year."
The Price family has a long history of working with DAF and has been great advocates for the department's beef extension service.
They are currently participating in the Grazing Resilience and Sustainable Solutions and Northern Breeding Businesses projects and have been guest speakers and mentors in the Advancing Beef Leaders program.
For more information contact: Kylie Hopkins, beef extension officer, DAF Rockhampton, 0467 726 349.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.