From humble beginnings, this year Mort & Co will celebrate 25 years in business, which started with Charlie Mort in a small office in Toowoomba's CBD.
Since then, it has evolved to become Australia's largest privately-owned beef cattle lot feeding, management and marketing company, and a leading exporter of premium Australian beef.
Mort & Co owns two feedlots: Grassdale, at Dalby and Pinegrove at Millmerran. With a combined capacity of 90,000 head, the business turns over in excess of 215,000 cattle annually.
As the company has grown, so too has the business, and it has a fertiliser company, transport and service centre and stockfeeds business.
And so too has the scope of its sponsorship and charitable donations in rural and regional Queensland.
Currently, Mort & Co sponsors of the King of the Mountain - a unique slot horse race which ensures money remains in Regional Queensland, and will be held on New Year's Eve in a twilight meeting in Toowoomba..
It is also an advocate for the arts and are thrilled to be supporting the arts in its hometown.
"Our partnering with one of Toowoomba's greatest assets, The Empire Theatre, and the inspiring story of Peter Allen, born and bred in the Australian Outback and his meteoric rise to fame is certainly a show worthy of the support of regional Queensland," marketing and communications manager, Marita Ramia said.
"We've also, for the first time, thrown our support behind the Darling Downs teen girls Rugby 7s teams - previously only the boys' teams have had sponsors.
"In 2022 we sponsored the Curve-Ball - an event which supports a family or individual who has been thrown a curve ball."
Mort & Co also sponsored the Dalby Swans AFL and Netball teams, which is part of a three-year contract, while the Pittsworth and Millmerran the local cricket team is now sponsored by Mort & Co.
"Down in Guyra, the hometown of our stockfeeds business, we are supporting a number shows in the Armidale, Walcha and Guyra shires, and cattle producers along with the local sporting Gun Club," she said.
"Mort & Co has long supported the people, communities, and towns in which it conducts its business."
These major sponsorships are on top of our continued support of the regions and hometowns of the producers, vendors and suppliers we work with and include the Cloncurry Races, Paradise Lagoons Campdraft and the Women of Lot Feeding Ball.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.