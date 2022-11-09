A B-double livestock carrier has rolled on a major Central Queensland Highway, causing several cattle to become loose.
Preliminary information indicates a single-truck, carrying cattle, rolled on the Capricorn Highway, 5km east of Bluff, at 11.26am on Wednesday morning.
Paramedics were called to the scene and one patient is being assessed in a stable condition.
Multiple cattle have become loose and are wondering on the highway.
It is understood that traffic is flowing intermittently through under direction.
Police are warning traffic to be cautious or to avoid the area if possible.
Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907
