Queensland Country Life
Home/News

Cattle loose on Capricorn highway after truck rolls near Bluff, 20km east of Blackwater

Ben Harden
By Ben Harden
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:59pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The cattle truck rolled just after 11am on Wednesday morning. Pictures supplied by Central Highlands Police

A B-double livestock carrier has rolled on a major Central Queensland Highway, causing several cattle to become loose.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Harden

Ben Harden

Queensland Country Life Journalist

Based in Rockhampton, Central Queensland. Contact: 0437528907

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.